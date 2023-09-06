Besides the increased market cap, the total crypto market volume for the last 24 hours surged to $24.24 billion, a notable 0.78% uptick.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Digital Assets Wealth Report: 6 Bitcoin Billionaires, and 22 Crypto Billionaires Globally But Over 88,000 Crypto Millionaires - September 6, 2023
- Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Wednesday 6 September – Bitcoin BSC, Synthetix, Chainlink - September 6, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Ride: Sec Victory, Etf Hope - September 6, 2023