Next-Generation Bitcoin Mining Hardware Arrives Just in Time for BTC Halving
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 hour ago
2020-04-21
MicroBT has unveiled its coming series of 100 TH/s miners for the post-halving block rewards, igniting competition with Bitmain. Bitcoin (BTC) ASIC manufacturer MicroBT has revealed its new mining …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)