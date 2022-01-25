Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines last November when he announced he would be converting his 2021 salary into bitcoin. The problem for Beckham: that bitcoin BTCUSD prices …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- NFL’s Odell Beckham Jr. took his $750,000 salary in bitcoin — how much did that end up costing him? - January 24, 2022
- Celebrities, Politicians Taking Salaries in Bitcoin May Have Taken a Large Pay Cut - January 24, 2022
- Bitcoin, Zoom, and Tesla are some of today’s investments: Pro Market Movers Jan. 24 - January 24, 2022