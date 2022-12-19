Nigeria is reportedly set to legalize Bitcoin and cryptocurrency usage despite strongly opposing decentralized currencies since Nigerian crypto adoption skyrocketed over the past few years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Nigeria set to pass bill recognizing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies - December 19, 2022
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin below $17,000; XRP, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin drop up to 3% - December 19, 2022
- US man who posed in tub full of cash to plead guilty in bitcoin theft case - December 19, 2022