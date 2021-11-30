Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that ” No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency.” Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, without a central bank or single administrator, that can …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency, says Nirmala Sitharaman - November 30, 2021
- Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $56K Levels - November 30, 2021
- Bitcoin Back on the Defensive as Moderna CEO Warns of Reduced Vaccine Efficacy, Exchange Inflows Eyed - November 30, 2021