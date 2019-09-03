Venezuela might have “broken a new record” on LocalBitcoins last week—a 30 percent increase in Bitcoin trading over the previous “all time high” when measured in bolivars, Venezuela’s fiat …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Continues to Eye $11K as Most Altcoins See Minor Gains - September 3, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Narrowing Trading Range Seen Suggesting a Push Higher - September 3, 2019
- No, Venezuela didn’t just break its weekly Bitcoin trading record - September 3, 2019