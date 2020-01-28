No Virus Woes for Bitcoin as It Climbs to Highest Since November

There’s one asset escaping the pounding from the spreading coronavirus: Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency rose as high as $9,142.80 on Tuesday, a level last seen early November. Other coins rallied …
