North Korea suspected in hack that bankrupted Bitcoin exchange Youbit

South Korean officials suspect North Korea’s involvement in the hack that brought down a Seoul-based cryptocurrency exchange earlier this week. Tuesday’s attack against Youbit would be the latest in a string of successful high-tech attacks by the secretive …
