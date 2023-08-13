Some residents say the Digihost cryptocurrency facility on Erie Avenue has become a persistent nuisance and environmental hazard – overseen by a mysterious, out-of-town firm that has hired few local …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- North Tonawanda welcomed Bitcoin miners. Some residents regret it - August 13, 2023
- Dogecoin Co-founder Billy Markus Criticizes Bitcoin Maximalists’ Approach - August 13, 2023
- Cardano Embraces Wrapped Bitcoin with the Launch of cBTC on Mainnet - August 13, 2023