“Bitcoin may still go to zero. But it can also become the core of a new monetary architecture,” billionaire chairman Kjell Inge Rokke said in a shareholder letter.
Read Full Story
- Billionaire bitcoin advocate Jack Dorsey is auctioning the very first tweet in history as an NFT – and the highest bid is $2.5 million - March 8, 2021
- Norwegian conglomerate Aker ASA sets up unit to buy bitcoin - March 8, 2021
- Institutional interest in bitcoin sets the latest bull run apart from 2017’s retail-driven surge, Goldman’s digital asset chief says - March 8, 2021