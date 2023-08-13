Also, Cathie Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, speaks with Bloomberg’s Matt Miller, Eric Balchunas and Katie Greifeld, on Bloomberg ETF IQ, about Bitcoin ETFs. Hosts Denise Pellegrini and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Novogratz on Crypto, Woods on Bitcoin ETF - August 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Bears Take Control: BTC Price Stuck at $29,000 Level – Analysts Speculate on Next Big Move - August 13, 2023
- Bitcoin Miner Market To See Booming Growth | 116 Pages Report - August 13, 2023