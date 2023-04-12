Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. founder Mike Novogratz said he expects gold, the euro and cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ether to outperform competing investments as the Federal Reserve moves toward easing its interest-rate increases after recent bank failures lead to a potential credit crunch.
