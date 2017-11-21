Novogratz sees Bitcoin at $10K by year-end

“This whole revolution came out of a breakdown in trust in the 2008 crisis,” Mike Novogratz tells Bloomberg. Bitcoin, he says, is like digital gold in the way gold has value simply because folks eons ago decided gold has value. Volatility – such as this …
