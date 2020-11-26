Now Is The Time For Gold And Bitcoin Bulls To Rotate

Bitcoin is now very overbought, gold is not. Back in August, I wrote about both bitcoin ( BTC-USD) and gold ( XAUUSD:CUR ). In that article, I talked about why gold bulls should consider rotating some …
