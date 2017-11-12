Depending on who you ask, Bitcoin is a bubble, a fraud, a money-laundering vehicle, a volatile mess or a crucial, necessary phase in monetary evolution. Graphics processors from Nvidia and AMD are used to vet and clear cryptocurrency transactions.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Nvidia, Goldman Among 5 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch As Cryptocurrency Soars - November 12, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Skyrockets, Bitcoin Price Drops As Civil War Continues - November 12, 2017
- The chart that shows how risky bitcoin is – compared to shares and bonds - November 12, 2017