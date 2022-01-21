Newly-minted New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be receiving his first paycheck in the form of ethereum and bitcoin on Friday after it is converted via cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, his office …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- NYC Mayor Adams paid in bitcoin and ethereum for first paycheck - January 20, 2022
- Bitcoin Slides as Fed Studies Issuing a Cryptocurrency - January 20, 2022
- Florida woman pleads guilty to Bitcoin murder-for-hire plot - January 20, 2022