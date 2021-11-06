NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams vows to take his first three paychecks in bitcoin

CNBC’s MacKenzie Sigalos joins Shep Smith to report on New York’s Mayor-elect, who said he’d take his first three paychecks in bitcoin.
