Bitcoin is becoming an increasingly “institutional asset,” according to NYDIG’s CEO. New York Digital Investment Group has raised $150 million through two separate cryptocurrency investment funds, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- NYDIG raises $150 million for two Bitcoin investment funds - December 2, 2020
- Bitcoin Sees Record Number of Active Users as Price Almost Hits $20K - December 2, 2020
- Bitcoin price – LIVE: Cryptocurrency value hits all-time high, as investment shoots up 200% - December 2, 2020