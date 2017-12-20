NYSE files to list bitcoin ETFs, bringing cryptocurrency a step closer to mainstream

The NYSE formally files with the Securities and Exchange Commission to list two ProShares bitcoin ETFs. Brown Brothers Harriman would be custodian to the funds, which will track bitcoin futures. Futures trading and now, possibly, ETFs, are boosting bitcoin …
