Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the parent of the New York Stock Exchange, won an approval that clears the way for its Bakkt unit to allow investors to buy derivatives that pay out with Bitcoins for …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month - August 16, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Analysis: Higher Lows Test Bullish Resolve - August 16, 2019
- The Serious Money Is Warming to Bitcoin - August 16, 2019