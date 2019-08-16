Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the parent of the New York Stock Exchange, won an approval from New York regulators that clears the way for its Bakkt unit to allow investors to buy derivatives that …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Market Sends Mixed Signals as Ether and Bitcoin Price See Green - August 16, 2019
- NYSE Owner to Offer Futures That Pay Out With Bitcoin Next Month - August 16, 2019
- Bitcoin’s bad week could be part of a trend – Bloomberg - August 16, 2019