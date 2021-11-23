News that Odell Beckham Jr. will partner with Cash App to turn his new contract with Los Angeles Rams into bitcoin could be the beginning of a trend, an analyst said Monday. Beckham was recently …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bitcoin Salary Might Be Part of a Trend - November 22, 2021
- Bitcoin could see a post-Thanksgiving price surge, hedge fund manager Mark Yusko says - November 22, 2021
- El Salvador to issue $1 billion in bitcoin bonds next year - November 22, 2021