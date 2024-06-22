According to police, the woman was seen depositing thousands of dollars into a Bitcoin machine at a Chevron gas station off of I-30 in White Settlement, Texas. A good Samaritan, Mindy Jordan, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Officer presents $23,900 check to 84-year-old woman after saving her from a Bitcoin fraud scheme in North Texas - June 22, 2024
- Ohio Dropout’s Bitcoin Success Story: How BlockDAG’s $52.7M Presale Could Be the Next Big Crypto Win - June 22, 2024
- Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany’s $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations - June 22, 2024