According to police, the woman was seen depositing thousands of dollars into a Bitcoin machine at a Chevron gas station off of I-30 in White Settlement, Texas. A good Samaritan, Mindy Jordan, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Officer presents $23,900 check to 84-year-old woman after saving her from a Bitcoin fraud scheme - June 29, 2024
- Man loses $25,000 in bitcoin scam; cell phones stolen from AT&T store: Middleburg Heights police blotter - June 29, 2024
- ‘Boring’ Bitcoin Sends Weekend Trading Volume to All-Time Lows - June 29, 2024