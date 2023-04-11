While inflation careened out of control throughout last year, the financial class celebrated the precipitous decline of bitcoin’s price. Those wacky libertarians who had replaced their dreams of abolishing the Federal Reserve with creating a viable alternate currency to bypass the
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Oh, bitcoin isn’t a hedge against inflation? - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Rallying But El Salvador’s Holdings Are Still Down 29% - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Predictions: What’s Next After BTC Surges Past $30,000? - April 11, 2023