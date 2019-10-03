Ohio, which became the first U.S. state to allow taxes to be paid in bitcoin last November, is no longer accepting cryptocurrency tax payments. Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Wednesday the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ohio businesses can no longer pay taxes in bitcoin as the method gets suspended - October 3, 2019
- Swiss SIX exchange lists bitcoin and ether exchange-traded product - October 3, 2019
- Tech Billionaire Mark Cuban Picks Bananas Over Bitcoin - October 3, 2019