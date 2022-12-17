An Ohio man who posed in a tub full of cash is scheduled to plead guilty after he was charged with remotely stealing Bitcoin stored on a computer device the government seized in a case against his …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Ohio Man Who Posed in Tub Full of Cash to Plead Guilty in Bitcoin Theft Case - December 16, 2022
- Bitcoin (BTC) Borrowing, Lending to Be Supported via Finterest Protocol After $1.5M Raise - December 16, 2022
- CleanSpark Tops 2023 Bitcoin Watchlist Despite Texas Turmoil - December 16, 2022