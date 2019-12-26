Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has launched bitcoin options trading for a select group of clients ahead of a public launch next month. The new contract will be settled daily in bitcoin, according to an …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Fixed Supply Means Futures Aren’t a ‘Threat’ to Price — PlanB - December 26, 2019
- OKEx rolls out bitcoin options trading for select clients - December 26, 2019
- Bitcoin Daily: BitOoda Notches $7M Seed Round; Cypriot Regulator Cautions Against Four Brands - December 26, 2019