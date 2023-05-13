OKX and Unisat, the open-source Chrome wallet extension for Bitcoin Ordinals, announced on Friday they entered into a partnership to establish a BRC-20 token standard. BRC-20 and Ordinals have been a popular subject in recent weeks and the reason behind the division in the Bitcoin community.
