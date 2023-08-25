In a world where nations are vying for dominance in the digital economy, Oman’s recent announcement of a whopping $1.1 billion investment in bitcoin mining infrastructure has taken many by surprise.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Oman’s visionary bitcoin endeavor: A $1.1 billion leap into the future - August 25, 2023
- Crypto Daily: Bitcoin fends off further losses but market anxieties remain - August 24, 2023
- Francis Suarez: Embracing Bitcoin For Salary - August 24, 2023