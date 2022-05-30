On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders continuing to ‘soak up supply’ around $30K
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-05-30
Despite being underwater on a portion of BTC positions, data shows long-term holders continuing to accumulate Bitcoin in its current range. Markets News Bear markets are typically marked by a …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)