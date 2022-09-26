Virtual money, digital gold, inflation hedge, uncorrelated asset, store of value: those are phrases once used by Bitcoin’s fans to describe the cryptocurrency’s virtues. Its new narrative? A Bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One Bitcoin Equals One Bitcoin Becomes the Narrative as the Drop Gets ‘Too Painful’ - September 26, 2022
- Central Bank of Bahrain testing bitcoin payments - September 26, 2022
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin near $19K; the most ‘profitable’ mining GPU makes you back your money in 3 years - September 25, 2022