One of the world’s largest bitcoin miners will shut off over 37,000 mining rigs tied to Celsius as part of the firms’ bankruptcy proceedings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One of the world’s largest bitcoin miners will shut off thousands of mining rigs tied to bankrupt Celsius as part of the firms’ bankruptcy proceedings - January 4, 2023
- Ether-Bitcoin Ratio on Bullish Path After Triangle Breakout, Trader Says - January 4, 2023
- A Viral Solana-Based Memecoin Is Up 2,500% Despite The Brutal Bitcoin And Ethereum Crypto Price Winter - January 4, 2023