Elaine Ou is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. She is a blockchain engineer at Global Financial Access in San Francisco. Previously she was a lecturer in the electrical and information engineering …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One Tether Trader Didn’t Cause the Bitcoin Bubble - November 5, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Spike To $20,000 Caused By Market Manipulator, Study Confirms - November 5, 2019
- Users Can Now Buy Bitcoin on DropBit Using Apple Pay or Google Pay - November 5, 2019