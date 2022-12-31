A year ago, crypto analysts, riding high from the successes of 2021, had big hopes for Bitcoin, with some of them seeing the token hitting $100,000 or more in 2022.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One year later — Big Bitcoin predictions off by miles - December 31, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 30: BTC Price Is Set as a Price Rebound or Collapse Is Imminent - December 30, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 26: BTC Price Is Set as a Price Rebound or Collapse Is Imminent - December 30, 2022