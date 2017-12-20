Online Brokerage E*Trade Is Now Letting Its Customers Trade Cboe Bitcoin Futures

The online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp will allow customers to trade bitcoin futures from Cboe Global Markets Inc, the company said on its website Wednesday, joining its rivals in opening the door for more mainstream adoption of the cryptocurrency.
