An exchange-traded bitcoin fund (ETF) would signal greater acceptance of bitcoin as a mainstreet investment, while also making it much easier for both institutional and retail investors to get involve…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is close to bottoming, cryptocurrency expert says - October 5, 2018
- Rapper Soulja Boy Drops Song About Making Money on Bitcoin - October 5, 2018
- Op Ed: Why Is There So Much Talk About a Bitcoin ETF? - October 5, 2018