Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI and a prominent figure in the tech industry, has openly criticized the U.S. government’s unfavorable stance towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. During a recent podcast …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- OpenAI CEO concern over the U.S government’s stance on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency - October 9, 2023
- I Migliori Bitcoin Casinò In Italia: Top Crypto Casino Per Varietà Di Giochi & Bonus Con Criptovalute - October 9, 2023
- Joe Rogan Tells Sam Altman That Bitcoin Can Become A ‘Universal Viable Currency’ — Admits CBDCs ‘Scares The Sh*T Out Of Me’ - October 9, 2023