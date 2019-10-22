The Opera web browser has added bitcoin e-commerce and TRON integration to its Android app, the company said. The enhanced crypto functionality will let Opera for android users make bitcoin payments …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Opera Browser Adds Bitcoin Payments to Android Update - October 22, 2019
- Opera Launches Support for Bitcoin Payments on Its Android Browser - October 22, 2019
- Bitcoin price prediction: CME Bitcoin futures volume soars as BTC/USD price drifts at $8,200 – Confluence Detector - October 22, 2019