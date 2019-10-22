Web browser Opera detailed the launch of their new feature allowing Bitcoin payments to be made. Additionally, it has enabled for a Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX) card into the built-in crypto wallet.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Speculators Gain Upper Hand as Derivative Trading Surges - October 22, 2019
- Opera now allows Bitcoin payments via its browser for its 350 million users - October 22, 2019
- Crypto brokerage Bitcoin Suisse invests $3M in trading software provider CoinRoutes - October 22, 2019