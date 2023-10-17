Bitcoin miners promised Texans that data centers consuming enormous amounts of energy to generate an imaginary currency would save the electric grid, but instead, they are costing Texans more than $1.8 billion a year in higher electric bills, according to a top energy analysis firm.
