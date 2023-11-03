Bitcoin (BTC) surged to more than $35,000 in October, another record high for 2023. The year-long rally has been attributed to unconventional market trends, including excitement over the Bitcoin spot …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Mining Stocks Climb This Week as BTC Hovers Near 17-Month High - November 3, 2023
- Opinion: With Bitcoin’s halving months away, it may be time to go risk-on - November 3, 2023
- CME Bitcoin futures hit record high, but uncertainty looms above $36K - November 3, 2023