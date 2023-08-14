Today, Orange Pill App, a social networking app that facilitates real-life connections among Bitcoin enthusiasts, has successfully raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding, according to a press release …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Orange Pill App Secures $250k In Pre-Seed Funding To Shape The Bitcoin Social Layer - August 14, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Approval Probability Rises, Could Impact 10% Of Crypto Market Cap: Report - August 14, 2023
- Cathie Wood Bitcoin ETF Hits SEC Roadblock; Former FTX CEO SBF Heads To Jail - August 14, 2023