A small survey conducted by a university in El Salvador suggests a majority of citizens are skeptical of bitcoin as legal tender. The survey showed that about 54% of respondents viewed the country’s …
Read Full Story
Over half of El Salvador’s citizen are skeptical of the country’s move to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, survey shows
A small survey conducted by a university in El Salvador suggests a majority of citizens are skeptical of bitcoin as legal tender. The survey showed that about 54% of respondents viewed the country’s …