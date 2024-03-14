“Overwhelming evidence” shows that Australian computer scientist Craig Wright is not bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, a UK judge declared Thursday. In what Wired described as a “surprise ruling” at …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- “Overwhelming evidence” shows Craig Wright did not create bitcoin, judge says - March 14, 2024
- Who really created Bitcoin? What to know about the new Craig Wright intrigue - March 14, 2024
- MicroStrategy’s massive debt-fueled bitcoin purchases could make a future downturn worse, JPMorgan says - March 14, 2024