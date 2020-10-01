American authorities brought criminal charges on Thursday against the owners of one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency trading exchanges, BitMEX, accusing them of allowing the Hong Kong-based …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Owners of BitMEX, a Leading Bitcoin Exchange, Face Criminal Charges - October 1, 2020
- Bitcoin Posts a 66-Day Consecutive Streak Above the $10K Price Range - October 1, 2020
- Market Wrap: Blame BitMEX as Bitcoin Dumps to $10.4K; Record Month For Ethereum Fees - October 1, 2020