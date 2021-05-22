Bitcoin Pizza Day’s origins trace back to a purchase of Papa John’s pizza made by Laszlo Hanyecz. The chain wanted to celebrate its connection to the story.
Papa John’s is giving away 10,000 slices of pizza to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. Its SVP explained the reasoning behind the giveaway.
