Papa John’s is giving away 10,000 slices of pizza to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. The fast-food chain explained the reason behind the giveaway.

Bitcoin Pizza Day’s origins trace back to a purchase of Papa John’s pizza made by Laszlo Hanyecz. The chain wanted to celebrate its connection to the story.
