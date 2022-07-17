The price of Bitcoin rose by 0.04 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell by 0.05 per cent The Paraguayan Senate on Thursday re-approved a bill governing cryptocurrency mining and trade in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Paraguay’s Senate Passes Bill Regulating Bitcoin And Crypto Mining, Trading; Bitcoin Rises - July 16, 2022
- Crypto Tracker: Markets face sharp decline in trading volumes, Bitcoin holds over $20,500 - July 16, 2022
- This Week in Coins: Ethereum Bounces Back, Bitcoin Slides, Russia Bans Crypto Payments - July 16, 2022