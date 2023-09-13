The mistaken transaction was first discovered on Sept. 10 and was suspected to be a payment processor, but the company behind it was not known at the time.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A key question as a true bitcoin ETF gets closer to reality: How much will it cost? - September 13, 2023
- Paxos confirms it’s responsible for $500K mistaken Bitcoin transaction - September 13, 2023
- Bitcoin New Wallet Addresses Reaches New High Amid Market Downturn - September 13, 2023